Greenline Partners LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.17. 19,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,234. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.