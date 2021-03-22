Greenline Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,421 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

