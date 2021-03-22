Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 410,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

