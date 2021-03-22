Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,670,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.