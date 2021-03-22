Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 4.7% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $629.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $616.60 and its 200-day moving average is $629.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

