Graft (GRFT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Graft has traded 128.5% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $339,641.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00404220 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.