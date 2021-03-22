Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Merk Investments LLC

Merk Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,577 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up approximately 8.5% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gold Fields by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,665. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

