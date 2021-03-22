Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.44 on Monday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.