Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Up 6%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.05. 1,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

