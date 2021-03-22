Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Up 6%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.05. 1,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)
