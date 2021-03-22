GLG Corp Ltd (GLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get GLG alerts:

About GLG

GLG Corp Ltd manufactures and supplies fabrics and garments worldwide. It offers ready to wear, casual active, performance, sleepwear, menswear, children's wear, private label, and ultra mask products. The company supplies its garments through marketing and manufacturing network primarily to retailers in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.