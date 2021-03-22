Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $12,702,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,632,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000.

Shares of BTAQ opened at $10.32 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

