Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $12.53 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of CFIVU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.