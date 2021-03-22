Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $10.31 Million Investment in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MACUU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MACUU opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

