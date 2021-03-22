Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,054,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,172,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRBU opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

