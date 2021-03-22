Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 784,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,845,000. HMS comprises approximately 1.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in HMS by 73.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of HMS by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.