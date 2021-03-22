GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 892,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

