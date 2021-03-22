GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Cap of $54.12 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.12 million and $1.83 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00008658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00631829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023985 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

