GeoDB Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. GeoDB has a total market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $374,349.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00051068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00645109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,593,684 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.