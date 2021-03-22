GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.05 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $24.04 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,050 shares of company stock worth $3,564,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

