GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.41 ($36.95).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €32.86 ($38.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 61.31.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.