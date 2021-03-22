Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GATO opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

