Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $81.86 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 81% against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $81.86 million and $2.92 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,566.11 or 0.99834264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00077866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,392,335 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

