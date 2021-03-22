Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,818 shares of company stock worth $325,027. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

