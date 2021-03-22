Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNLPF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

