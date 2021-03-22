Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $70.24 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 10.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $70,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $3.45 on Monday, hitting $151.14. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.