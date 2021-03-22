Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 2.8% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 24.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,057 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cerner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cerner by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 230,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $71.99. 72,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

