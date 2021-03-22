Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.42 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
