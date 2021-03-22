Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.42 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

