Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

