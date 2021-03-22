Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $10.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.24.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,600. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 282,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 126,227 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 116,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 105,098 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

