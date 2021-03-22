Fortress Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGNS. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $11,420,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,790,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000.

NASDAQ DGNS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

