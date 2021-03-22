Fortress Investment Group LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.