Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

