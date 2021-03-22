Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $16.12 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

