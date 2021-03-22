FOAM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $152,794.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $30.35 million and $152,794.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 54.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00640142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,734,088 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

