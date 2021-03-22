Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.09.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

