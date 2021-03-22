First Foundation Advisors Sells 43,810 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 43,810 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMT opened at $6.12 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

