First Foundation Advisors Sells 30,528 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 1.04% of The New America High Income Fund worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 308.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

