First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,052 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $285.22 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.32 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

