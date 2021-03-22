First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

