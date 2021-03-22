First Foundation Advisors Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

