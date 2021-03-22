First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.