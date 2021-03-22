First Foundation Advisors Buys 535 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.51 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

