Financial Comparison: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 40.94%. Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.30%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.59 $22.78 million $1.30 19.86 Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 3.09 $6.38 million $0.84 22.69

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.20% 4.84% 0.55% Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66%

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

