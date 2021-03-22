Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,412 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XT. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $58.71 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

