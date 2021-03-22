Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $279,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

