Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $266,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 291.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $85.99 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

