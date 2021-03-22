Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

