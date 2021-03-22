Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up 16.8% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

RACE stock traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.97. 7,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,722. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.29. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

