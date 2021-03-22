Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FERG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FERG opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $127.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

