FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $365.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.20.

FedEx stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

